SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that a portion of I-26 Westbound is blocked due to a tractor trailer accident.
Troopers say the accident happened near Exit 40 around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
Right now, no injuries have been reported.
A detour is in place for travelers in the area:
Drivers are encouraged to turn right off Exit 41, then turn left on Rocky Ridge. From there, they take another left onto SC-146.
