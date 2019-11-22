GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Upcoming road closures throughout the city of Greenville could impact some people's commute in the next week. The city of Greenville announced the closures for the Gratefull GVL Thanksgiving Day potluck.
The closures will start on Monday, November 25. The closures will take place along North Main Street, between Beattie Place and E North Street. It will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow workers to load and unload elevator equipment on the roof of 220 North Main Street. This will continue into Tuesday.
The streets that will be closed for Gratefull GVL, are as follows:
- Main Street, between Broad Street and Falls Park Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Broad Street, between Laurens Street and Falls Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursday, November 28, the following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the Turkey Day 8K:
- Field Street, between Augusta Street and Markley Street
- Markley Street, between Field Street and Main Street
- Main Street, between Markley Street and McBee Avenue
- McBee Avenue, between Main Street and McDaniel Avenue
- McDaniel Avenue, between McBee Avenue and Cleveland Park Drive
- Cleveland Park Drive, between McDaniel Avenue and Lakehurst Street
- Lakehurst Street, between Cleveland Park Drive and Woodland Way
- River Street, between Broad Street and Main Street
- Broad Street, between McDaniel Avenue and Main Street
MORE NEWS - Death investigation underway following shooting on Robin Circle in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.