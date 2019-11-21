WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters in Haywood County were battling a blaze on Cold Mountain Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out in the Shining Rock Wilderness in the Pisgah Ranger District, according to the US Forest Service.
The USFS said the Shining Rock Wilderness area and all trails is temporarily closed to all visitors due to the wildfire.
The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was initially reported at 20-30 acres and smoke from it was visible across the Cruso community.
Cold Mountain is the landscape that inspired the 1997 novel and 2003 film of the same name.
