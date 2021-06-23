LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Pickens County Emergency Management says that firefighters and HAZMAT teams are investigating a train derailment near Liberty.
According to Emergency Management, no injuries have been reported.
FOX Carolina has crews headed to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
