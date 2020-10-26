(FOX Carolina) – Another holiday tradition is going virtual this year.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced last week that the rock band will live stream their popular “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” concert this year instead of taking the act on the road.
CNN reports that the rock band usually puts on around 120 live shows for about a million fans each holiday season.
TSO's tour usually includes two performances in Greenville each year as well.
This year's virtual show will take place on December 18 at 8 p.m. EST.
Read more about the virtual show here.
MORE NEWS - Santa is skipping Macy's for the first time in 159 years
