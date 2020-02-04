SHELBY, N.C. (AP) - A transgender teen in North Carolina says his kidney disease worsened because his high school wouldn't let him use the boys' bathroom.
The Shelby Star reports that the unnamed student is suing the Cleveland County school district, which is about an hour west of Charlotte.
The suit claims that school officials let him only use girls' restrooms before saying he could only use a separate restroom meant for teachers.
The teen avoided using the bathroom during the school day.
A doctor said in a court document that the teen's kidney function was "compromised as a result of his lack of access to appropriate restroom facilities."
This is BS. What function can you not perform in a girl's restroom that you can in a boy's?
