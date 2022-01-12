COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) workers are preparing to work around the clock to ensure drivers are safe for the possible winter storms this weekend.
“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend, but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday, Jan. 13,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.
The department plans to use the following resources as we head into the weekend:
- Approximately 2,500 SCDOT employees are preparing for the event.
- 60,000 tons of salt.
- Over 525,000 gallons of salt brine as well as around 275,000 gallons of ice breaking chemicals.
- Contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups.
Employees follow a designated plan in each county for winter weather emergencies, according to the department.
Interstate highways are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.
Employees will work 12-hour shifts for pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, spreading salt and other materials to ensure safer, improved road conditions. SCDOT workers in high probability areas will move to 24-hour operations throughout the storm. Additional workers from other areas will move to impacted areas to help with ice and snow removal.
The department also reminds drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make the roadways hazardous. Drivers are warned to approach bridges and overpasses with caution as they ice over first. They added that drivers should keep an eye out for black ice that can form on roads and bridges from melting snow.
"The safest solution is for drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible," said Hall. If you must drive, slow down and watch for crews performing de-icing and plowing operations,”
For more winter storm resources and road condition information, you can visit www.scdot.org.
