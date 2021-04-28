TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in in Transylvania County have arrested a man charged with multiple sexual misconduct offenses, according to a release form the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office.
TCSO says that Johnathon Jessi McKinney was arrested on Wednesday for multiple felony indictments that come as a result of a two month long investigation.
The sheriff's office says that McKinney's offenses involved multiple victims.
McKinney was issued a secured bond of $500,000
