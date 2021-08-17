TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office confirmed that evacuations are underway in parts of the county.
Deputies say that people near Cemetery Rd. and Davidson River Rd. near Pisgah Forest.
TCSO says that deputies were assisting with residential evacuations in the area.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: SC Supreme court issues opinion allowing mask requirements for colleges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.