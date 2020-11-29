PISGAH FOREST, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged with murder following a dispute in Pisgah Forest.
According to the sheriff's office, dispatch received calls at approximately 3:21 p.m. from Larry Lee Landreth and Michel Steven Brewer who were both involved in a dispute. Approximately 3 minutes later, Brewer called dispatch and said he shot Landreth.
The sheriff's office said deputies arrived to the incident on Cox Road and found Landreth lying in the middle of a shared driveway suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Landreth was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies said Michel Steven Brewer was arrested and charged with murder. Brewer is being held at the Transylvania County Detention Center under a no bond order.
The Transylvania Co. Sheriff's Office said this incident is ongoing with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining this incident is asked to call Lt. Matthew C. Owen at 828-577-5078 or 828-884-3168.
