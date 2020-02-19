TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office says that while they served a high risk search warrant Wednesday afternoon, they asked schools in the town of Rossman to be on a soft lock-down.
First and foremost, deputies said there is no need for alarm.
The agency, along with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, served a high-risk search warrant in the Eastatoe community around noon Wednesday. Out of precaution, they requested that Rossman area schools go on a temporary soft lock-down until the warrant can be fully served and the scene secured.
"Again, there is no need for alarm; this was merely a precaution, as your safety is our number one priority!" The Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
The lockdown was later lifted, but on Thursday we got more details about the suspect they were searching for.
On Thursday, TCSO revealed they were still seaching for Douglas Aaron Holcomb, who is wanted for possession of a firearm. The U.S. Marshals are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, but should note he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows of Holcomb's whereabouts should call TCSO at 828-884-3168.
