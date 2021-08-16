TRANSYLVANIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- Transylvania County Schools announces that they will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday after storms impact road conditions.
The district announced the delay via Facebook on Monday afternoon. School officials say that this delay will give them the chance to check the roads before schools open.
We will monitor this situation and update the story if anything changes.
