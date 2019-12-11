Missing teen Transylvania County

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down this 13-year-old boy, who was reported missing on December 11, 2019. 

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County deputies say a 13-year-old boy ran away Wednesday afternoon, but was fortunately found safe.

TCSO says Noah Hardin ran off from the 1000 block of New Hendersonville Highway, just outside of Brevard, around 1 p.m. on December 11. 

Deputies later announced at 10 p.m. Noah was found safe. They thanked the public, media, and assisting agencies in bringing him home safe.

