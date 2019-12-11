TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County deputies say a 13-year-old boy ran away Wednesday afternoon, and they need your help finding him and getting him home safe.
TCSO says Noah Hardin ran off from the 1000 block of New Hendersonville Highway, just outside of Brevard, around 1 p.m. on December 11. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, khaki pants, and black shoes.
Anyone who has spotted Noah should call Transylvania County's 911 center by call 911 or (828) 884-3188, or the sheriff's office at (828) 884-3168.
