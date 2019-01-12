TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office wants to thank the public for their assistance in the search.
Tragically, deputies reported Mr. Lowe was involved in a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, deputies say.
According to TCSO, 48-year-old Jeffrey Wade Lowe was last seen leaving the Brevard Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge on Fisher Road on January 10, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
He was last seen in his silver 2002 Buick LeSabre with NC license plate PCE-4220. The LeSabre has a dent in the rear of the passenger's side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.