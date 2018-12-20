TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Late Wednesday night, the Transylvania County Rescue Squad reported that two hikers that went missing had been located.
Multiple emergency crews were searching the Art Loeb Trail for two missing hikers who were due out Wednesday.
According to Transylvania County Emergency Management, the two hikers started their trek Monday and were supposed to finish Wednesday, but called a friend earlier this afternoon and said they were lost. That friend then reported them lost to the 911 call center, prompting an investigation along the trail.
The names of the hikers and descriptions were not available as of writing.
The following teams responded and were actively looking for the hikers:
- Transylvania County Rescue Squad
- Transylvania County Sheriff's Office
- Balsam Grove Dire Department
- Little River Fire Department
- Connestee Fire Rescue
- North Tansylvania Fire Department
- Haywood County Sheriff's Office
- Haywood County Rescue Squad
- Transylvania County Emergency Management
- Haywood County Emergency Management
We're told by the Transylvania County Rescue Squad that the hikers were located around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
