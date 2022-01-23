Two North Carolina schools announced changes for Monday.

TRANSLYVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Transylvania County Schools announced that some roads will be closed tomorrow January 24 for morning bus routes. 

An alternate pickup location is Balsam Grove FD. 

The roads are listed below: 

  • Pole Miller Extension
  • Tanasee Gap Rd
  • HWY 215 (Bus will run to Balsam Grove FD)
  • Diamonds Creek Rd
  • Upper Rich Mtn Rd
  • Reasonover Rd
  • Macintosh Rd
  • Allen McCall Rd
  • Shelton Rd
  • Bear Wallow Rd
  • McKee Rd
  • Cash Rd
  • Reid Siding Rd
  • Babb Rd
  • Paul McCoy Rd

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.