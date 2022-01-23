TRANSLYVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Transylvania County Schools announced that some roads will be closed tomorrow January 24 for morning bus routes.
An alternate pickup location is Balsam Grove FD.
The roads are listed below:
- Pole Miller Extension
- Tanasee Gap Rd
- HWY 215 (Bus will run to Balsam Grove FD)
- Diamonds Creek Rd
- Upper Rich Mtn Rd
- Reasonover Rd
- Macintosh Rd
- Allen McCall Rd
- Shelton Rd
- Bear Wallow Rd
- McKee Rd
- Cash Rd
- Reid Siding Rd
- Babb Rd
- Paul McCoy Rd
