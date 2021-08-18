TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Transylvania County Schools announced they will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Aug. 19, the School District announced on Wednesday.
According to Transylvania County Schools (TCS), daylight will allow the buses and families to see deteriorated locations more easily for safe maneuvering. TCS also says they are still cleaning from extensive damage in some parts of the county, and floodwaters are still high in the lower end of the county.
TCS says some roads have been compromised or are covered with mud or gravel. They say many families have driveways that are compromised.
