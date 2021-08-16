bus public transportation generic
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Transylvania County announces that Transylvania in Motion will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow. 

The County announced the delay via Facebook on Monday night.

The delay comes after heavy rainfall caused certain areas to flood on Monday. 

