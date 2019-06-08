TRANSYLVANIA CO., N.C (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in locating a man in connection to an abused 2-year-old found.
Deputies are looking for a person of interest, identified as Christopher Charles Booker, age 27.
Booker was last seen driving a 2014 red Nissan Sentra with a NC license plate TPN-3868.
On Friday, June 7, deputies and EMS responded to the Pisgah Forest area in reference to a child with injuries consistent with abuse.
The child was transported by family to Transylvania Regional Hospital for evaluation.
Anyone with information about Booker's location should contact the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office at 828-884-3168.
