GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced the launch of a new online store offering official branded items for travelers.
“We receive many requests for GSP-branded merchandise,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO for GSP. “It is gratifying to see such a high level of community support in the region for GSP.”
The online store will be offering multiple items including luggage tags, golf towels, novelty socks and much more. Merchandise purchased through the store can be shipped or travelers can pick them up at the airport's Information Center during their next visit to the airport.
“As passenger activity returns and our airline partners resume service to more popular destinations, we hope to see plenty of GSP items around the community and across the country,” said Scott Carr, Vice President of Commercial Business and Communications.
The GSP Online Store can be accessed here.
The airport is encouraging passengers to share photos of their new GSP gear on social media and use the hashtag #flyGSP.
