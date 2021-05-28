Virus Outbreak Florida

Henry Hernandez, his wife Karina Gonzalez and their children Jose Sebastian, 2, and Laura, 6, of Colombia, walk towards the baggage claim area at Miami International Airport, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Miami. The couple were surprised to be offered the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine upon arrival to the U.S. It is their first overseas trip since the pandemic began last year. Florida's Emergency Management Agency is running the program through Sunday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 Marta Lavandier

It's going to be crowded at airports and on the road this Memorial Day weekend. Americans are hitting the road in near-record numbers at the start of the holiday weekend. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports Thursday. The daily number could top 2 million at least once over the weekend, which would be the highest mark since early March 2020. U.S. officials are warning travelers to expect long lines at airports. AAA expects a 60% jump in travel over Memorial Day last year despite higher prices for airline tickets, gasoline and hotels. The rise in travel appears to be fueled by an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations as well as an improving economy.

