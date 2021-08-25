TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Travelers Rest has canceled both their JV and Varsity football games due to COVID-19 issues.
The cancellation of both games is "out of an abundance of caution based on some Covid issues with both teams", according to the school.
The athletic department said the JV team initially had a game scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 against Southside Christian at 6 p.m. Varsity's game was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 against John's Creek High School at 7 p.m.
The athletic department mentioned there are no plans to reschedule either of these games. Any tickets purchased for the Varsity game on Friday will be refunded through GoFan.
