TRAVELERS REST (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest City Council passed an emergency ordinance mandating face coverings for all people in grocery stores and pharmacies, and for all employees of certain businesses during Thursday night's city council meeting.
The city said the ordinance will go into effect Saturday, July 18th at 6 p.m. and remain in effect for 60 days.
The ordinance states that all customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed grocery stores and pharmacies.
Additionally, retail and food service establishments must require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the public.
The city said the ordinance will have the following exemptions:
Face coverings shall not be required if
- In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to retail or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- For children under four (4) years old
- For patrons of food service establishments while they are dining
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including dental services or while swimming
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area
The ordinance was passed in a majority, hand-raise vote 7-2.
