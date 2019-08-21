Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Travelers Rest says starting immediately they will be able to compete with other local municipalities and counties thanks to pay raises going into effect for all public safety employees.
According to the city, on August 15, the city council voted unanimously to raise starting pay for all the city's public safety employees.
Previously, starting pay for police officers and firefighters ranged from $28,000-$29,000 but now will start between $35,000-$38,000 per year.
City officials say the new pay increase will allow them to stay competitive to hire the best candidates for positions.
More news: Crash on White Horse Road slows morning commute after vehicle flips in southbound lanes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.