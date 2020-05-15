TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Seniors may have not been able to grace the halls at Travelers Rest High School for the end of the 2020 school year, but their faces will be lining Main Street for all to see.
"It's a little bit devastating, this is my first born. We've looked forward to this for so many years", said Beth Lindsey, the mother of a senior and the school's PTSA Vice President.
Her son and the rest of the senior class at Travelers Rest High School wont be enjoying a routine graduation like many others across the nation, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're a small community, we're really trying to make sure that we pull together for all these kids, because these kids all eat in restaurants here, they all shop the businesses, and now it's our turn to give it back to them", Lindsey said.
She says donations from parents, area businesses, the school's marching band, and the athletic booster club made the signs possible.
With help from the 2021 student council and parents, over 200 signs were placed along Main Street to honor the 2020 graduates.
"I think it shows that we care about our seniors, we want them to be recognized. Their year really got taken from them because of this whole pandemic and we want them to know that our school cares about them", said Christopher Hall, Student Council 2021 President.
Greenville County Schools announced an upcoming event to honor the county's graduating class of 2020.
The district is organizing a #BeTheLight night for Wednesday, May 20, according to Tim Waller, the Director of Media Relations.
Greenville residents are asked to honor the 2020 class by turning on their porch lights from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Participating high schools will also be turning on their football stadium lights to illuminate the night sky as seniors take part in drive thru celebrations.
Folks are also asked to turn on their flashlights, or use their smartphones, to shine their lights in their yard at 8:20 p.m.
