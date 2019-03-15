Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were called to the Slater-Marietta Fire Department off Greer Highway for a death investigation.
According to Chief Marion Cruell with the fire department, an individual was brought to the fire station around 6:15 a.m. exhibiting bruising and in need of medical assistance.
According to Chief Cruell the man was brought to the fire station by two people and was already unconscious. Cruell says both EMS and firefighters attempted to administer first aid in the form of CPR, but were unsuccessful in reviving the individual.
Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said Matthew David Jones, 38, of Travelers Rest, was pronounced dead at about 6:57 p.m. at the fire department.
The coroner's office will continue to investigate Jones' death.
An autopsy was performed on Friday to determine the cause of death. The coroner's office said the cause and manner of death are pending final autopsy results.
