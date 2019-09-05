TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins sad a Travelers Rest man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.
James Prince Nash, 34, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree on Wednesday.
Once Nash is released from prison, he will be subject to GPS monitoring for life and will be listed on the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.
A 13-year-old girl came forward to investigators in April 2018 and revealed that Nash had been sexually abusing her for years.
