TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The pandemic isn't stopping the Travelers Rest Police Department's annual effort to get gifts for underprivileged kids, but it does have the officers changing their approach.
Instead of a toy drive, Sgt. Ben Sambrano said the department is hosting a car show tomorrow to raise money for Amazon gift cards, which will go to children in the community. Sambrano said this allows the children to safely pick out their gift and get it delivered to their home.
Sambrano said they've nicknamed this year's effort "Cards for Tots," rather than "Toys for Tots."
The car show will be at 21 Plaza Dr. tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Entry costs $20 and includes one raffles ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased for $5 for a set of three.
Awards will be given to the top 25 cars and motorcycles. Local businesses, including Sunnex Tools, Carson Nut and Bolt, O'Riley's Auto Parts and Creative Displays, have donated prizes.
Sambrano said food will be available for purchase and Main Street Guitar will play live music.
