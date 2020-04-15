MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) - An account has been setup, along with a crowdfunding campaign, has been setup to help tornado victims along the Pickens and Greenville county lines.
11 tornadoes hit the state early Monday morning, including an EF-2 that touched down in the Pumpkintown area and traveled eight miles with winds up to 120 mph.
Lisa Bayne, the owner of Northwest Grill in Travelers Rest, said she started an account at Bank of Travelers Rest and launched a GoFundMe to help.
Bayne said people can donate by going into a Bank of Travelers Rest branch and make a donation to the “Tornado Victims near Laurel and Hardy” fund or can make a donation online.
Bayne said her restaurant is also providing meals for relief workers in the tornado aftermath.
