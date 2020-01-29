TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) Two of Travelers Rest High's best will be honored Friday for their contributions to the school's basketball program.
Robert Poole and Joey Batson played with the Devildogs in the 1970s.
Poole played on the Varsity team for his junior and senior seasons. He made Devildog athletic history by becoming the first African American to start at the school during the 1969-1970 season.
His senior year, Poole saw his team undefeated in the regular season. He was named MVP of the 1971 team and All-Conference, All-State and All-South performer.
Poole took his talents to Anderson College after graduation. He finished his schooling in 1973.
Batson attended Travelers Rest a few years after Poole. While Poole was a star on the court, Batson's talents could be found on the football field.
For three years, Batson started both as tight end and defensive end for the Devildog's Varsity football team. In the 1977 season, he helped the team to win the Peach Blossom Conference II Championship. They went on to get a spot in the 3A State Football Playoffs.
In 1975, Batson made history as being a member of the first group of the school's formal Strength Training, Conditioning and Weightlifting program.
Thanks to that class, Batson went on to be one of the best power-lifters in the nation - placing top five in national meets in both California and Illinois.
The football star took his talents to the Citadel, then transferred to Newberry College. After graduating in 1985, he attended Clemson University - pursuing a Master's degree.
Batson is now the Director of Football Strength, Speed and Conditioning at Clemson. In 2009, he was honored with the National Strength Coach of the Year award.
The two men will be inducted into the Travelers Rest Athletic Hall of Fame on January 31, 2020.
MORE NEWS:
New hockey club coming to Greer with indoor ice rink
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.