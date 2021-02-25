TRAVELER'S REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Traveler's Rest area is introducing a new shuttle service, according to a post on the "Discover Travelers Rest" Facebook page.
The shuttle service, called the T.R.am will travel along Main St. to Center St., Poinsett St. and McElhaney St.
The full hours of the T.R.am service can be found on the Discover Traveler's Rest Facebook page.
To access the T.R.am's full route, click here.
