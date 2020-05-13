TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s been exactly one month today since an EF-3 tornado ripped through the city of Seneca, devastating homes and leaving damage for miles.
After seeing the destruction, Deedee Godsey from Travelers Rest, wanted to do something to offer the people affected a little hope.
"They have to re-start with almost everything and what's a better way to restart than with one of our trees?" Godsey said.
Using her own money, Godsey started buying Japanese Maples for $10 at a business she works at. Soon friends and family starting chipping in as well.
Godsey and her friend April Bapties hand delivered 52 trees the day before the one month anniversary of the tornado hitting.
"It was good to see the smiles on their faces, it really was," Godsey said.
She plans to make another delivery in the upcoming week and has even started a Facebook page called "Blessings for Seneca" if others would like to help donate towards the trees.
