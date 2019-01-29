Travelers Rest, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man who was accused of sexually abusing a little girl had an accomplice, police say.
William Carpenter, the suspect was charged with sexual battery with a minor. His accomplice, a woman named Regina Owings, held the child down while the man abused her, police say.
Police say the victim was under the age of 11. Officers say there were two sexual assaults, one in November of 2015, and one in December of 2015.
Carpenter and Owings were arrested in June of 2016.
Greenville Detention Centers inmate log shows that Owings was sentenced today for 14 years on criminal sexual conduct charges with a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.