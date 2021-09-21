SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina)- A bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman is now on display in downtown Sylva, according to a release from the Jackson County NAACP.
The statue, entitled "Journey to Freedom" is a nine foot, 240 pound sculpture that depicts Harriet Tubman helping a young girl escape slavery, according to the NAACP.
The statue will be in Sylva until December 20 and will be featured in Bridge Park, the release says.
According to the NAACP, the statue's stay in Sylva is part of a national tour.
A celebration of the sculpture will be held on September 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. featuring a keynote by University of Alabama scholar Dr. Vincent Willis, musical performances, readings and more, the NAACP says.
The sculpture was made by Cashiers native and Academy and Emmy award winner Wesley Wofford, according to the release.
