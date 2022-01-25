GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day. The American Automotive Association (AAA) is offering tools and tips to plan your next trip.
68 percent of American workers are burned out because the pandemic and need a vacation, according to the AAA. Anticipating and planning travel plans makes Americans happy.
The AAA wants you to know the following before traveling in 2022:
- Anticipate the expenses associated with delays and cancelations including the possibility of having to stay longer if stranded.
- Purchase travel insurance that specifically provides coverage for travel interruption, including flight delays, and unexpected health or financial situations due to Covid-19
- Pack healthy safety items like N95 of KN95 masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting, wipes and disposable gloves in your carry-on.
- Have photos of your vaccination card and other important documents like your passport on your phone as a backup.
- Understand your destination's Covid-19 restrictions and requirements including if you will need to take a test ahead of leaving and/or returning home.
- Notify credit card providers of your travel details to reduce the risk of frozen card due to unusual activity.
When booking lodging, the AAA says to always confirm your hotel's cancelations and or change policies before locking in a reservation so you are not surprised by unexpected penalties.
We spoke with Deb Metcalf with Travel Agents International who provided a list of popular places that her clients go to. Metcalf said here in the U.S., the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone are trending and Florida is still very popular.
Metcalf also mentioned the Caribbean, Mexico, Jamaica and St. Lucia. She said Mexico is very popular due to the easiness of travel to get there. There were 10 people who just left for Cancun and 10 people who just got back from Cabo.
