TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) - If you're in the Christmas spirit then there's a special place waiting just for you!
Shadrack's Crhistmas Wonderland is up and running in Tryon, NC, and marks the holiday-themed light show's first stop ever in western NC. The show allows drivers to stay warm in their cars and enjoy music synchronized to the light show.
The show is set up at the Tryon International Equestrian Center and features hundreds of thousands of lights to make the Christmas spirit sparkle. Only seven workers are tasked with setting the show up, and that starts six weeks before the show even begins. This includes building the figures and arranging the lights.
Logan Herrera, the show manager, says visitors can expect tidings of good cheer with plenty of Christmas classics.
"We have 'Joy to the World', 'Christmas Dance', 'Christmas With a Capital C', a couple of songs that my boss and I produced, and (the figures) all dance to the tune of the music." Herrera said.
The route takes up to 20 minutes to complete, and all you do is set your radio to the right frequency and stroll in your car. The show is open seven days a week through January 5th.
