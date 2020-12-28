(HARTWELL, GA/FOX Carolina) - The husband of a beloved Hart County Middle School teacher is hoping her faith and love of people will inspire others.
Kelley Gaines, HCMS's Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020, passed away on Dec. 20 after a battle with COVID-19.
The school posted a message on their website, saying: "During this holiday season it is with great sadness that the HCMS family has had to say goodbye to a treasured member of our faculty. Mrs. Kelley Gaines was not just a teacher and colleague, but also a mentor and friend to many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and students in the days to come. She will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts forever!"
Gaines' husband, Greg Gaines, posted updates to social media throughout Kelley's battle at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca. She was placed on ventilator after suffering from pneumonia and lung damage.
The couple was married for 24 years and loved to travel. Together they saw 38 of the 50 states.
She is survived by three daughters.
Kelley Gaines was the director of the children's ministry at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and her family says she was passionate about her community.
"I pray her story of loving on people can help inspire people as we head in to 2021," Greg Gaines said.
Memorials in her honor can be made to the Kelley Gaines TSA Scholarship Fund c/o Pinnacle Bank. Donations are accepted at any branch of the bank.
