TRAVELERS REST (FOX Carolina) - It was a close call for one Upstate family.
Lighting struck a tree and a branch fell through the bedroom window just feet away from where their one-year-old baby was sleeping.
Christine Inman, the mother of five considers it a miracle her child wasn’t hurt.
“It started getting dark, the wind started blowing, and it started raining and next thing we know we heard s really loud bang,” said Inman as she described Wednesday’s storm.
This was a typical afternoon thunderstorm that mother will never forget. Inman and her family live along McCauley Road in Travelers Rest. She says her son wasn’t startled by the entire ordeal. “We went over to the crib and picked him up, he started crying, he was fine. He slept through it all somehow.”
The family does have homeowner’s insurance and says someone will come out to the home in the coming days to examine the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.