Power lines down on Pleasantburg Drive

 (FOX Carolina/ December 1, 2019)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews spent part of their Sunday afternoon clearing debris after a large tree brought down power lines in Greenville.

A FOX Carolina photographer happened on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. on Pleasantburg Drive, near the intersection with Wade Hampton Boulevard. One lane of traffic was completely blocked off by the tree.

Nearby, Duke Energy reported at least 15 customers without power just off of Mallory Street. The online outage map says the outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. and expect service to be restored around 7 p.m.

