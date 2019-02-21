ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nobody was hurt Thursday evening after a tree crashed into a home.
Anderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in just before 10 p.m. According to them, all occupants at the home on Ashley Avenue escaped injury.
We're told Homeland Park FD is still on scene investigating and assessing the damage.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
