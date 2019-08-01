EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Easley woman is recovering from major damage to her home after a tree crashed into it early Thursday evening.
FOX Carolina learned the tree fell onto Mary Long's home as storms rolled through the Upstate, sending it crashing through. According to Mary, her grandson was at home while she was resting when she felt her whole trailer shook. He then told her the tree slammed into his bedroom, leaving debris in its wake and buckling both the roof and the back porch.
Mary tells us the Red Cross is giving her a place to stay for the next 72 hours. She can't get out often; she says she has bad knees, a bad hip, and she's on oxygen.
While we were speaking to her, the tree sunk down even more into the home, causing more damage. This caused Mary to cry more as her home was damaged further. She's now without a place to stay.
"It ain't a good experience," she told us. "It all comes down to survival."
Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for more on this story.
