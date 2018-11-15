SALUDA, NC (FOX Carolina) - A couple in Saluda said a tree came crashing through their roof while they slept Thursday morning.
It happened on Henderson Street.
The tree fell onto the roof right above their bedroom.
The homeowner said her and her husband were sleeping, and heard a loud crash.
She said it wasn’t first time a tree has struck their house. Another one took out their gutters 12 years ago in almost the same spot.
They were not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.