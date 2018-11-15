Tree on home Saluda

SALUDA, NC (FOX Carolina) - A couple in Saluda said a tree came crashing through their roof while they slept Thursday morning.

It happened on Henderson Street.

The tree fell onto the roof right above their bedroom.

The homeowner said her and her husband were sleeping, and heard a loud crash.

She said it wasn’t first time a tree has struck their house. Another one took out their gutters 12 years ago in almost the same spot.

They were not hurt.

