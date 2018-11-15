Tree on tractor trailer

Clinton, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning we're hearing about a fatal collision after a tree fell onto a tractor trailer on Highway 56 in Clinton.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. 

We spoke with Trooper Joe Hovis of the SCHP who confirmed they are on scene of the accident.  

We're told the road is shut down right now as the investigate. 

SC DOT confirms one person has died.  

We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available. 

