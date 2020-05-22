GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for Limestone College said a tree hit Limestone College’s Christian Education Leadership Program house during Friday's severe storms.
No one was hurt but several trees and limbs fell across campus. The tree also hit a campus safety officer's car.
FOX Carolina meteorologists said the storms packed wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
A tornado warning was issued in the northern part of Cherokee County as the storms pushed through.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said the storms knocked down trees and power lines across the county and there were reports that the roof was ripped off the top of a mobile home on South Johnson Street.
We have crews on the way to the area.
Latest forecast: Tornado warning expires for Cherokee County, severe storms continue
