ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating after a tree surgeon was killed in a work related accident on Tuesday.
According to the coroner, 64-year-old Jacob C. Williams was working for a local tree service in a lift bucket when a section of a tree feel and struck the lift-bucket. Williams fell 30 feet to the ground.
The coroner says Williams was treated at the scene and transported to AnMed Health after suffering cardiac arrest and traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at 4:51 p.m. and the cause of death was blunt force chest trauma.
The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
