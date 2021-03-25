Emergency workers addressing a fallen tree.jpg

Emergency workers try to move a tree that fell as a result of the severe storm (Kimberly H, March 25, 2021)

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The severe storm and tornado warning left trees blocking roads throughout Laurens County and parts of Union County.

Highway Patrol says that there are multiple trees down in roadways throughout the county. 

The roads impacted by trees in Laurens County include:

  • Cedar Valley Road
  • Compton Road at SC 308
  • Burnt Mill Creek Road at Roper Road
  • Church Street at Coleman Street
  • Rocky Springs Church Road at Curry Road
  • SC 252 at Cain Road

Laurens County emergency management said power was knocked out to several hundred people due to those downed trees but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

In Union County, trees and lines were reported down along:

  • Santuc Drive
  • Highway 72

For more weather coverage, watch live at LIVE: Tornado Warning issued for Laurens & Union counties until 5 p.m. 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.