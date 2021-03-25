LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The severe storm and tornado warning left trees blocking roads throughout Laurens County and parts of Union County.
Highway Patrol says that there are multiple trees down in roadways throughout the county.
The roads impacted by trees in Laurens County include:
- Cedar Valley Road
- Compton Road at SC 308
- Burnt Mill Creek Road at Roper Road
- Church Street at Coleman Street
- Rocky Springs Church Road at Curry Road
- SC 252 at Cain Road
Laurens County emergency management said power was knocked out to several hundred people due to those downed trees but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
In Union County, trees and lines were reported down along:
- Santuc Drive
- Highway 72
For more weather coverage, watch live at LIVE: Tornado Warning issued for Laurens & Union counties until 5 p.m.
