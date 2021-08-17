PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The trees in front of Clemson University's Piedmont Research and Education Center were damaged during Tuesday's severe weather as a result of Tropical Storm Fred.
The land is located on Lebanon Road.
The power lines were also down due to a tree falling on them, but crews eventually repaired them.
Director Matt Hersom says no one was hurt. The staff sheltered in the bathroom and closets to stay safe.
Also, their building and farming equipment weren't damaged.
There was heavy rain mid-afternoon. Then, there was a break. And around 4:30 p.m., it picked back up again.
Trees looked like they were snapped in half and sliced down the middle with debris and branches all over the ground.
Hersom is just glad everyone is OK.
“We’ve got some important equipment that didn’t suffer any damage. We’ve got an irrigation system that is incredibly important. That’s a half million dollar silage chopper that we’re leasing that’s sitting behind us that made it through undamaged. And while we’re sad to lose the trees, we’re fortunate that it was confined to just trees and not crops, equipment, or people," Hersom said.
Anderson County Emergency Management was made aware and plans to come check it out.
Here are some pictures:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.