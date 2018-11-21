Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - TreesGreenville is hosting their 10th Annual Turkey Day 5k/8k race on Thursday, November 22.
Over 4,600 runners and walkers are expected to start off their Thanksgiving Day at the race presented by Greenville Health System. 5k and 8k runners will start and finish the run near 945 South Main Street in front of Flour Field.
The 8k start time is at 8:20 a.m. and the 5k will begin at 8:30 a.m. The 8k race course is USATF certified.
There will even be a quarter mile Tot Trot that starts at 8 a.m.
Registration for all the races begins at 7:00 a.m.
Proceeds from the race allow TreesGrenville to promote and protect the trees throughout Greenville County. The Turkey Day 8k, which they promote as the largest 8k in South Carolina, allows the organization to plant over 700 trees each year in parks, schools, and neighborhoods throughout Greenville County.
