GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The TreesUpstate 8K and 5K is back this year.
The race starts at 8 a.m. this morning at Augusta and Markley Streets in downtown Greenville.
Money raised helps the nonprofit plant, promote and protect trees all year long.
Organizers gave away 1,000 trees to runners during registration earlier this week.
Tune in to FOX Carolina's The Morning News for live coverage starting at 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.